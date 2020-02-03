Danny Brown and Run The Jewels party it up in new ‘3 Tearz’ video

From Brown’s latest album uknowhatimsayin¿

Danny Brown has shared the music video for his track ‘3 Tearz’ featuring Run The Jewels.

Directed by Colin Read, the video finds Brown, El-P and Killer Mike partying it up with fans in a Brooklyn warehouse, where the champagne flows as freely as the bars. Watch it above.

The JPEGMAFIA-produced ‘3 Tears’ comes off Brown’s fifth studio album, uknowhatimsayin¿, which was executive-produced by Q-Tip. Flying Lotus, Obongjayar and Blood Orange also feature throughout the album, which follows Brown’s 2016 LP Atrocity Exhibition.

In December, Brown was tapped to host and curate Grand Theft Auto V‘s iFruit Radio station alongside GTA Online‘s latest update The Diamond Heist.

The rapper is coming to the UK and Europe next month for a nine-date tour including dates in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris and other cities. Find all dates below.

Tour dates:

Mar 22 – Stockholm @ Debaser Hornstulls Strand

Mar 24 – Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

Mar 26 – Berlin @ Bi Nuu

Mar 29 – Brussels @ Le Botanique

Mar 30 – Paris @ Le Trabendo

Apr 01 – Dublin @ The Academy

Apr 03 – Bristol @ Trinity Center

Apr 06 – London @ Village Underground

Apr 07 – Brighton @ Concorde 2

