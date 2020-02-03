Danny Brown and Run The Jewels party it up in new ‘3 Tearz’ video

From Brown’s latest album uknowhatimsayin¿
Danny Brown has shared the music video for his track ‘3 Tearz’ featuring Run The Jewels.
Directed by Colin Read, the video finds Brown, El-P and Killer Mike partying it up with fans in a Brooklyn warehouse, where the champagne flows as freely as the bars. Watch it above.
The JPEGMAFIA-produced ‘3 Tears’ comes off Brown’s fifth studio album, uknowhatimsayin¿, which was executive-produced by Q-Tip. Flying Lotus, Obongjayar and Blood Orange also feature throughout the album, which follows Brown’s 2016 LP Atrocity Exhibition.
In December, Brown was tapped to host and curate Grand Theft Auto V‘s iFruit Radio station alongside GTA Online‘s latest update The Diamond Heist.
The rapper is coming to the UK and Europe next month for a nine-date tour including dates in Stockholm, Berlin, Paris and other cities. Find all dates below.
Tour dates:
Mar 22 – Stockholm @ Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Mar 24 – Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
Mar 26 – Berlin @ Bi Nuu
Mar 29 – Brussels @ Le Botanique
Mar 30 – Paris @ Le Trabendo
Apr 01 – Dublin @ The Academy
Apr 03 – Bristol @ Trinity Center
Apr 06 – London @ Village Underground
Apr 07 – Brighton @ Concorde 2
Read next: The best albums of 2019