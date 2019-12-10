News I By I 10.12.19

Danny Brown will host the next Grand Theft Auto V radio station

Picture of Danny Brown

Press photo by: Tom Keelan

Featuring special guest Skepta.

Danny Brown is no stranger to the Grand Theft Auto V universe and has now been enlisted to host and curate their latest radio station. Titled iFruit Radio, the station launches December 12 alongside GTA Online’s new update The Diamond Heist. 

With Skepta as a special guest, Brown’s show boasts a 28-track strong playlist that includes songs from Skepta, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and Yung Thug, a remix by Floating Points and, as Pitchfork reports, a previously unreleased track by Baauer and Channel Tres featuring Brown.

iFruit is GTA V’s 21st radio station. Previous hosts have included Frank Ocean and Flying Lotus.

See the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Cash Shit’ [feat. DaBaby]
02. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – 0Crime Pays’
03. Skepta – ‘Greaze Mode’ [feat. Nafe Smalls]
04. Pop Smoke – ‘100K on the Coupe’
05. slowthai – ‘I Need’
06. Danny Brown – ‘Dance in the Water’
07. Egyptian Lover – ‘Everything She Wants’
08. Burna Boy – ‘Killin Dem’
09. Skepta & AJ Tracey – ‘Kiss & Tell’
10. D Block Europe – ‘Kitchen Kingz’
11. JME – ‘Knock Your Block Off’ [feat. Giggs]
12. Travis Scott – ‘Highest in the Room’
13. Yung Thug – ‘Hot’ (Remix) [feat. Gunna & Travis Scott]
14. DaBaby – ‘Popstar’ [feat. Kevin Gates]
15. Kranium – ‘Money In The Bank’ [feat AJ Tracey]
16. J Hus – ‘Must Be’
17. Baauer & Channel Tres – ‘Ready To Go’ [feat. Danny Brown]
18. D Double E & Watch the Ride – ‘Original Format’ [feat. DJ Die & Dismantle DJ Randall]
19. Shoreline Mafia – ‘Wings’
20. Alkaline – ‘With the Thing’
21. Headie One – ‘Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)’ [feat. Skepta]
22. City Girls – ‘Act up’
23. Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – ‘Al1enZ’
24. Koffee feat. Gunna – ‘W’
25. DaBaby – ‘Bop’
26. Naira Marley – ‘Opotoyi (Marlians)’
27. ScHoolboy Q – ‘Numb Numb Juice’
28. Essie Gang – ‘Pattern Chanel’ [feat. SQ Diesel]

