CTM 2020: Louis-Philippe Demers & Bill Vorn – Inferno

Cyborg techno performance art live from Berlin’s CTM Festival.

Louis-Philippe Demers and Bill Vorn’s Inferno is a participatory performance in which performers wear robotic harnesses that control their arms in time with synchronised music and light.

Inferno was one of the highlights of this year’s CTM Festival in Berlin, where a team of volunteers donned the 20kg exoskeletons and gave themselves over to an “experience of hell and punishment”.

Thank you to all at CTM, Radialsystem and the production team who helped make this video possible.

Filmed by Pedro Küster