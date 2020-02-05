CTM 2020: Kamaal Williams

South London’s finest keyboardist live in Berlin.

Fresh from the release of Kamaal Williams’ DJ-Kicks compilation last year, the south London artist (aka Henry Wu) performed to a packed Festsaal Kreuzberg at this year’s CTM Festival in Berlin.

We were there to film the performance, which also featured his current ensemble of Josh McKenzie on drums and Pete Martin on bass.

Thank you to all at CTM, Festsaal Kreuzberg and the production team who helped make this video possible.

Filmed by Pedro Küster