Video I by I 12.02.20

CTM 2020 in videos: Robert Henke, Teto Preto, Kamaal Williams and more

Highlights from the 21st edition of Berlin’s CTM Festival.

The theme for this year’s CTM Festival was ‘Liminal’, a reference to the era-defining shifts in politics, culture and the climate currently underway across the world. “We find ourselves in ambiguous spaces, somewhere between a past that is no longer valid and an ever-becoming future,” the festival said in a statement last year, cautiously optimistic at what may emerge from this period of global realignment.

In keeping with the theme, CTM 2020 was a global celebration of thrilling music, art and choreography from across the planet that points towards the possibility of a more utopian future. FACT was there to capture some of the festival’s many highlights, including Robert Henke’s AV show made with five primitive home computers from 1980, Uganda’s Nakibembe Xylophone Quartet, São Paulo’s politically-charged Teto Preto and more.

CTM 2020 opening concert: Frontera feat. Animals of Distinction, Fly Pan Am and UVA

Robert Henke: CBM 8032 A/V

Teto Preto

Louis-Philippe Demers & Bill Vorn: Inferno

Kamaal Williams

Nakibembe Xylophone Troupe

Jasmine Guffond & ilan katin

Filmed by: Pedro Küster

Watch next: Alessandro Cortini – In The Studio

Tags:

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp