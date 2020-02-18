Ian Isiah explores Ryan Trecartin’s vision of Ohio in ‘Why’ video

Captured in Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin’s Whether Line installation at Fondazione Prada.

Ian Isiah has enlisted the talents of artist Ryan Trecartin and filmmaker Leilah Weinraub for a visual to accompany his track ‘Why’, taken from last year’s Shugga Sextape Vol. 1.

The video depicts Ian Isiah performing the Soda Plains-produced track amid the permanent sets that feature as part of Whether Line, a multimedia installation at Fondazione Prada in Milan that saw artists Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin exploring notions of borders and escape in works inspired by the countryside of Ohio.

‘Why’ is the last in a series of videos accompanying tracks from Shugga Sextape Vol. 1, including ‘Persistent’, which premiered on Pornhub and led to Isiah performing at the 2019 Pornhub awards.

Shugga Sextape Vol. 1 is out now, via UNO NYC. Watch Trecartin and Fitch discussing Whether Line below.

