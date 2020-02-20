Jessy Lanza returns with an ode to losing your cool, ‘Lick In Heaven’

Her first new music in four years.

Jessy Lanza returns to Hyperdub for the first time since her 2016 album Oh No with ‘Lick In Heaven’, a catchy new pop tune co-written with Junior Boys’ Jeremy Greenspan.

In her own words, the track “is about being angry with people and not knowing what to do about it”. Pairing lyrics about spinning out with a deceptively sunny 4/4 beat, Lanza crafts a surprisingly optimistic ode to losing your cool, as she explains: “I find that when I’m a certain combo of sad and angry I reach a point of provocation where I can’t stop myself from going nuclear.”

Directed by Winston H Case, the video depicts the presenters of a fictional television show, Good Morning Ontario, whipping their studio audience into an impromptu dance party.

‘Lick In Heaven’ is out now.

