Laurel Halo’s score for Metahaven’s Possessed released on vinyl

Sonics for digital-age deterioration.
Laurel Halo is releasing her debut score – for the 2018 Metahaven-produced film Possessed – this April via The Vinyl Factory.
“The soundtrack traverses both the synthetic and acoustic, in keeping with the film’s tension between what is natural and unnatural.”
Its 13-compositions range “from aqueous, subterranean drones and plaintive folk pieces for violin and cello, to pseudoclassical piano mutations.”
Limited to 500 copies, the score will be released on 2xLP, with a Possessed film poster insert and vinyl only track, ‘Last Seen (Reprise)’, as well as a printed inner sleeve, featuring cover artwork by Metahaven.
Pre-order a copy of Possessed here in advance of its April 10 release, check out the artwork, tracklist and listen to the first track ‘Hyphae’ below.
Tracklist:
Side A:
01. ‘Hyphae’
02. ‘Rome Theme I’
03. ‘Breath’
04. ‘Lead’
05. ‘Marbles’
06. ‘Rome Theme II’
07. ‘Zeljava’
Side B:
01. ‘Last Seen’
02. ‘Rome Theme III’
03. ‘Cave Walk’
04. ‘Stabat Mater (Excerpt)’
05. ‘Masks’
06. ‘Last Seen (Reprise)’
