Laurel Halo’s score for Metahaven’s Possessed released on vinyl

Sonics for digital-age deterioration.

Laurel Halo is releasing her debut score – for the 2018 Metahaven-produced film Possessed – this April via The Vinyl Factory.

“The soundtrack traverses both the synthetic and acoustic, in keeping with the film’s tension between what is natural and unnatural.”

Its 13-compositions range “from aqueous, subterranean drones and plaintive folk pieces for violin and cello, to pseudoclassical piano mutations.”

Limited to 500 copies, the score will be released on 2xLP, with a Possessed film poster insert and vinyl only track, ‘Last Seen (Reprise)’, as well as a printed inner sleeve, featuring cover artwork by Metahaven.

Pre-order a copy of Possessed here in advance of its April 10 release, check out the artwork, tracklist and listen to the first track ‘Hyphae’ below.

Tracklist:

Side A:

01. ‘Hyphae’

02. ‘Rome Theme I’

03. ‘Breath’

04. ‘Lead’

05. ‘Marbles’

06. ‘Rome Theme II’

07. ‘Zeljava’



Side B:

01. ‘Last Seen’

02. ‘Rome Theme III’

03. ‘Cave Walk’

04. ‘Stabat Mater (Excerpt)’

05. ‘Masks’

06. ‘Last Seen (Reprise)’

