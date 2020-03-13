Duke Deuce wants to put his stamp on Memphis rap

Crunk ain’t dead, according to Quality Control rapper Duke Deuce.

FACT met up with Duke Deuce during a visit to Los Angeles last month. Ahead of the release of Memphis Massacre II, the Tennessee native spoke to us about being discovered on Instagram by Offset, bridging the gaps between rap’s new generation and its Southern torchbearers, and his hope to continue to carve out a space in the genre for his hometown.

Produced by Claire Lobenfeld

Filmed and edited by Jesse Orrall

