Gigi Masin explains how a remote Greek island inspired his new album

Ancient legend and contemporary history converge on the real-life counterpart of the mythical island of Ogygia.

Venetian maestro and ambient pioneer Gigi Masin explains how the Greek island of Gavdos inspired his new album, Calypso.

Seeking an escape from the bustle of Venice, Masin travelled to the remote island of Gavdos, the southernmost point of Europe and the supposed real-life counterpart of Ogygia, the island where the nymph Calypso held Odysseus captive in Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey.

Remarkably, the island’s mythic reputation as a prison was realized in the 1930s, as the island was used as place of exile for more than 250 communists. Later, during World War II, the Allied Forces evacuated troops to the island after they were defeated by the German forces at the Battle of Crete.

It was this convergence of ancient myth, contemporary history and stunning landscape that Masin describes as “really dry, straightforward, made of sun, sea, salt, dust” that inspired his new album, which combines balearic, secular new age and ambient music.

Calypso is out now, on Apollo Records.

Filming and editing: Nicola Cavalazzi
Gavdos footage and photography: Riccardo Romani
Creative Director: Alessia Avallone
Music: Gigi Masin – ‘Bellamore’ from Calypso (Apollo Records)
Made for Language of Sound

