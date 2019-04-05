Richie and Matthew Hawtin on their F.U.S.E. Dimensions A/V show at The Store X, 180 The Strand

F.U.S.E. Dimensions showcases an unreleased Richie Hawtin album and the paintings that inspired it.

A new audio-visual exhibition based on the music of Richie Hawtin’s F.U.S.E. alias and the artwork of his brother Matthew opens today at London’s The Store X, 180 The Strand.

F.U.S.E. was Hawtin’s first techno project, and covered a number of 12″s and albums on his Plus 8 label including 1993’s classic Dimension Intrusion, which also saw release through Warp’s Artificial Intelligence series. Hawtin is marking the project’s 25th anniversary with an expansive box set released through The Vinyl Factory that also includes an unreleased album, Computer Space.

To celebrate the launch of the Dimensions set, Matthew Hawtin has brought the original paintings that provided the artwork for F.U.S.E. together with the first public playback of Computer Space at The Store X, 180 The Strand. In the video above, we speak to the brothers about revisiting their early work and bringing it to life for the exhibit.

Pre-order Dimensions here. The exhibition will take place at London’s The Store X, 180 The Strand from April 5–7 from 12pm-7pm daily and is free to visit.

