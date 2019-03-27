Richie Hawtin’s F.U.S.E. albums collected in limited edition 25th anniversary box set

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory

With previously unreleased album Computer Space alongside Dimension Intrusion and Train-Tracs.

Richie Hawtin is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his F.U.S.E. alias releases with a limited edition box set called Dimensions, out this April via his Plus 8 Records imprint and The Vinyl Factory.

Inspired by sci-fi movies, as well as a collection of vintage synthesizers and drum machines, Dimension Intrusion was originally released in 1993 on Plus 8 Records. It received its second release via Warp Records’ iconic Artificial Intelligence series.

Hawtin also released a remix EP called Train-Tracs that same year.

The limited Dimensions box set includes expanded versions of Dimension Intrusion (3xLP), Train-Tracs (2xLP), as well as the first ever release of Hawtin’s 1993 album Computer Space (2xLP), which was recorded during the same sessions.

The box set features three signed artist-grade prints from the original F.U.S.E. album covers, designed by his brother Matthew Hawtin.

Its release will be celebrated with an exhibition from April 5-7 at London’s The Store X, 180 The Strand, showcasing Matthew’s original paintings, as well as hosting listening sessions of Computer Space.

Pre-order a copy here ahead of its April 15 release, listen to ‘Into The Space’ and check out the tracklists below.

Dimension Intrusion

A1. A New Day

A2. Downbeat*

A3. Slac

B1. F.U.

B2. Dimension Intrusion

C1. Substance Abuse

C2. Another Time (Re-visited)

D1.Theychx

E1. UVA

E2. Into The Space

F1. Mantrax

F2. Nitedrive

F3. Logikal Nonsense

Train-Tracs

A1. Train-trac.1

A2. Drum-trac.2

B1. Last-Tram

B2. The Day After (mv’s mix)

C1. Train-abuse

D1. Kaboose

Computer Space

A1. Computer Space

B1. Runner

C1. Sanctuary

D1. Last Day

