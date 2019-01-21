Jeremy Deller on rave, Stonehenge and his new exhibition, WILTSHIRE B4 CHRIST

Smileys, stones and the Cerne Abbas Giant.

Turner Prize-winner Jeremy Deller’s new exhibition, a collaboration with photographer David Sims and fashion brand Aries, opened this week at London’s The Store X.

A visual feast of photography, pagan symbolism and rave iconography, WILTSHIRE B4 CHRIST continues Deller’s ongoing exploration of British identity in projects like The History of the World and Acid Brass with a show and capsule collection that delves into mysticism and the pull of Neolithic sites like Stonehenge.

We spoke to Deller before the exhibition opened to find out how the exhibition came about, why he’s so fascinated by the mystery of Stonehenge and why he thinks the site has held such a fascination for musicians, revellers and ravers across the centuries. Check out the video above, which features additional images by Jack Hems.

WILTSHIRE B4 CHRIST runs until January 27 at The Store X, 180 The Strand. Entry is free and the exhibition is open daily from 12pm-7pm.

