Cerrone on how disco classic ‘Supernature’ was made

Disco legend Cerrone on how a ’70s favourite was created.

Cerrone’s ‘Supernature’, released in 1977, is one of disco’s all-time great tracks, reaching number one in the US dance charts in 1978. Its iconic synth lead, created with the classic ARP Odyssey synth, remains one of the genre’s most memorable melodies.

Ahead of the release of his 31st studio album, DNA, FACT met Cerrone at his studio to find out how he made ‘Supernature’ and just how much music production techniques have changed over the past 40 years by talking us through his new track, ‘The Impact’.

DNA is out now on Because Music. Order or stream the album here.

Director: Samy La Famille

Camera: Alexandre Leger

