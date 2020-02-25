What to expect from KORG’s new lab in Berlin

An exclusive early look behind the scenes of KORG Germany.

Tatsuya Takahashi has helped to create some of the best selling synths of the past decade, including KORG’s Volca line, Monotron and Aphex Twin-approved Monologue. This year, he’s embarking on his biggest challenge yet: heading up a Berlin-based subsidiary of KORG alongside E-RM founder Maximilian Rest.

FACT met up with Takahashi and Rest to find out more about KORG Germany and what we can expect from their new instrument lab, what the office might include and what kind of people they’re looking to hire.

To find out more about KORG Germany and to apply for a role at the company, visit korg.berlin.

Filmed by Frank Zerban

Edited by Pedro Kuster and Scott Wilson

