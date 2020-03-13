Swing Ting’s debut album 100 Dances is a love letter to Manchester

Samrai and Platt have captured 10 snapshots of the city that inspired their debut album.

For their debut album, Manchester legends Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt have channelled the energy from 11 years of putting on the best party in the city into one triumphant project, 100 Dances.

To show their love for the city, Swing Ting have captured 10 snapshots of Manchester life, synched to snippets from each track on the album.

In the words of Samrai and Platt themselves, the record is “dedicated to the staff, security and everybody who came to dance” and features a huge cast of collaborators, including HMD, Tai-Chi Rosè, Kiyano, Lovescene, RTKal, Trigga, EVABEE, Fox, Gemma Dunleavy and Equiknoxx’s Shanique Marie.

100 Dances is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ’99 Dances’

02. ‘Just a Feeling’ w/ HMD

03. ‘Drama’ w/ Thai-Chi Rosè

04. ‘Bubblegum’ w/ Kiyano

05. ‘Feel It’ w/ Lovescene & RTKal

06. ‘Swagger’ & Flex w/ Trigga

07. ‘Coming Through’ w/ EVABEE, Fox & [ K S R ]

08. ‘Like You Know’ w/ Gemma Dunleavy

09. ‘Signs’ w/ Lovescene

10. ‘Give Thanks’ w/ Shanique Marie

Watch next: Watch Paranoid London play the Sports Banger Off London Fashion Week show