News I by I 13.03.20

Swing Ting’s debut album 100 Dances is a love letter to Manchester

Samrai and Platt have captured 10 snapshots of the city that inspired their debut album.

For their debut album, Manchester legends Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt have channelled the energy from 11 years of putting on the best party in the city into one triumphant project, 100 Dances.

To show their love for the city, Swing Ting have captured 10 snapshots of Manchester life, synched to snippets from each track on the album.

In the words of Samrai and Platt themselves, the record is “dedicated to the staff, security and everybody who came to dance” and features a huge cast of collaborators, including HMD, Tai-Chi Rosè, Kiyano, Lovescene, RTKal, Trigga, EVABEE, Fox, Gemma Dunleavy and Equiknoxx’s Shanique Marie.

100 Dances is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

100 Dances

Tracklist:

01. ’99 Dances’
02. ‘Just a Feeling’ w/ HMD
03. ‘Drama’ w/ Thai-Chi Rosè
04. ‘Bubblegum’ w/ Kiyano
05. ‘Feel It’ w/ Lovescene & RTKal
06. ‘Swagger’ & Flex w/ Trigga
07. ‘Coming Through’ w/ EVABEE, Fox & [ K S R ]
08. ‘Like You Know’ w/ Gemma Dunleavy
09. ‘Signs’ w/ Lovescene
10. ‘Give Thanks’ w/ Shanique Marie

Watch next: Watch Paranoid London play the Sports Banger Off London Fashion Week show

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp