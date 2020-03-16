Check out the strangely voyeuristic video for Piag3t’s ‘Turn Out Tense’ now.

Petrola 80 are kicking off the year with Expand, a compilation that sees the Copenhagen imprint looking to producers not directly affiliated with the label, but whose sound chimes with its forward-thinking ethos.

To accompany the release of the compilation, Petrola 80 have released a new video to accompany Piag3T’s atmospheric ‘Turn Out Tense’, which depicts a strangely voyeuristic view of a lonely gym session.

The compilation is the second part of a planned trilogy, the first chapter of which (Embrace), was released in 2018. Petrola 80 is headed up by Copenhagen duo Lyra Valenza, who memorably teamed up with Opal Tapes in 2018 to release Scan, Deliver, one of the very best EPs of that year.

Expand arrives on March 20 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Yangze – ‘Hold Your Horses’

02. Yearling – ‘Resortplex Guide’

03. Basic House – ‘Sweater Shop’

04. Gel – ‘Antiquit’

05. KhalilH20P – ‘100 Tears’

06. Piag3t – ‘Turn Out Tense’

07. Rasmus Juncker – ‘Sauna’

08. Francesca Burattelli – ‘Condition’

09. Lighyer – ‘Awakpo’

10. SATNAV – ‘Floe Wichu’

11. jjjacob – ‘Solitary Defeat’

Watch next: Higo – Against The Clock