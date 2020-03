Ka Baird teams up with percussionist Chris Corsano for Kinematics

Check out the bugged-out visuals for new single ‘Ordinate’ now.

New York experimentalist Ka Baird has teamed up with percussion polymath Chris Corsano for Kinematics, a project for multidisciplinary vinyl record label Various Artists.

Filmmaker Scott Kiernan has created a series of bugged-out visuals to accompany the unhinged new single ‘Ordinate’, which sees Baird and Corsano trading blows with off-kilter electronics and frenetic improvisational drumming.

Kinematics is out now.

