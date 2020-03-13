Russian digital art duo 404.zero go dark on AV mini-album Black Sunday

Monochrome visuals inspired by the Icelandic countryside synched to Buchla and modular synth experiments.

Russian media artists Kristina Karpysheva and Alexander Letsius came together in 2016 to form 404.zero, an installation art project that encompasses electronic composition, generative visuals and light.

Time spent at the the famous Greenhouse Studio in Reykjavik and exploring the Icelandic countryside provided the inspiration for Black Sunday, which sees 404.zero experimenting with both a modular system and a Buchla synthesizer for a dark ambient composition accompanied by equally dark, grainy visuals.

The mini-album arrives as a precursor to 404.0, the duo’s first album for Bedroom Community, which arrives in June. Black Sunday is out now, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Arrival’

02. ‘No Way To Come Back’

03. ‘Black Sunday’

04. ‘Drifter’

