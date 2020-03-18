Gabber Modus Operandi soundtrack a strange ritual in ‘Genderuwo’ video

Watch as a young girl takes part in a ceremony involving chicken feet, SD cards and eggs filled with paint.

Indonesian rave duo Gabber Modus Operandi have enlisted the talents of Kathleen Malay, of industrial band Ora Iso, to direct a new video for their cinematic death metal-meets-hardstyle gamelan epic ‘Genderuwo’.

In the video, a young girl journeys across lush terrain to take part in a strange ritual involving a chest full of matches, chicken feet, SD cards and eggs filled with paint.

‘Genderuwo’ is taken from Gabber Modus Operandi’s incredible album HOXXXYA, which was released last year on SVBKVLT.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Gabber Modus Operandi by buying their music from Bandcamp.

