Noise and metal clash with dangdut koplo and gamelan on the Indonesian duo’s demented new album.

Indonesian rave weirdos Gabber Modus Operandi will debut on SVBKVLT next month with HOXXXYA, a new album that smashes together metal, noise and happy hardcore with the sounds of gamelan and dangdut koplo.

“For this album, we owe a lot to the metal/noise scene and to the small rapidly growing rave crew in Denpasar”, explain the duo, “while at the same time a ton of influence strongly came from all the sounds blasting out of our banjar (neighbourhood) community.”

HOXXXYA arrives on August 16 and will be available via the SVBKVLT Bandcamp. Check out the incredible album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Generuwo’

02. ‘Semeton 10 Ton’

03. ‘Kon’

04. ‘Tekyan’

05. ‘Trance Adiluhunxxx’

06. ‘Calon Arang’

07. ‘Padang Galaxxx’

08. ‘Sangkakala III’

