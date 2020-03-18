News I by I 18.03.20

Kate NV finds beauty in loneliness on Room for the Moon

 “I finished this record during the loneliest period of my life.”

Kate Shilonosova, aka Kate NV, is back on RVNG Intl. with Room for the Moon, a new album that sees the Moscow-based artist rediscovering the power of her own voice.

Dissatisfied with the senditary approach to synthesis with which she wrote her previous album, для FOR, Shilonosova found herself returning to a more physical method of making music. “I spent almost a year and half sitting, at best, or bending over the table”, she explains. “In the end it, my body rebelled, on some kind of physical level.”

Finding inspiration in a time of great loneliness, the melancholic songs on Room for the Moon are sung in Russian, French and English and draw on Russian and Japanese pop music from the ’70s and ’80s. Check out the video for the first single, ‘Sayonara’.

Room for the Moon arrives on June 12 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album cover and tracklist below.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Kate NV by buying her music at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Not Not Not’
02. ‘Du Na’
03. ‘Sayonara’
04. ‘Ça Commence Par’
05. ‘Marafon 15’
06. ‘Tea’
07. ‘Lu Na’
08. ‘Plans’
09. ‘If Anyone’s Sleepy’
10. ‘Telefon’

