ascendant vierge party with a supercomputer in ‘Faire Et Refaire’ video

Singer Mathilde Fernandez and Casual Gabberz producer Paul Seul have joined forces.

French hard dance duo ascendant vierge, AKA vocalist Mathilde Fernandez and Casual Gabberz producer Paul Sel, have dropped their debut track, ‘Faire Et Refaire’.

For the accompanying video director Kevin Elamrani-Lince captures the duo conducting high intensity rave research with a makeshift supercomputer.

Ascendant Vierge will release their first EP on Berlin label Live From Earth in June.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Live From Earth by buying music from the label at Bandcamp.

