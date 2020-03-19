New York’s finest join forces for a ferocious collaboration.

“Anti-drill” rapper ize has tapped prolific New York force of nature AceMo for a vicious new track, ‘This Is Not A Drill’.

Smashing jungle, hardcore and grime together, the ferocious new track arrives with a menacing video directed by the mononymous Henry, which features an army of champagne and baseball bat-wielding ize clones.

‘This Is Not A Drill’ is taken from ize’s forthcoming EP, Ize Cream Man, which drops on June 5 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support ize by buying his music at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘Ring Ring’

03. ‘This Is Not A Drill’

04. ‘Wonka’

05. ‘Hoopty’

06. ‘Moves’

07. ‘Come Up’

08. ‘Sugar Spice’ [Feat. Eartheater]

