Taken from the first part of his new double album, græ.

Eclectic R&B iconoclast Moses Sumney has released another striking visual alongside the ongoing rollout of his expansive new double album, græ.

The video for ‘Cut Me’ was written and directed by Sumney himself, who describes it as “a satirization of the medical industrial complex, and a chuckle in the face of black death.” In the piece the artist and his collaborators are rushed to an abandoned hospital for an impromptu performance.

The track was taken from the first part of his new album græ, which is out now. Part two arrives on May 15.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Moses Sumney by buying his music from Bandcamp.

