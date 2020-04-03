News I by I 03.04.20

Acusmonium AUDIOR is a bespoke spatial sound projection system

A “speaker orchestra” designed by composer François Bayle for the presentation of electroacoustic music.

Back in 1996 an Italian priest, Giulio Greco, invited New York artist Dan Flavin to create an installation to mark the renovation of the Santa Maria Annunciata in Chiesa Rossa church in Milan. The result was ‘Untitled’, a light installation completed with the help of Fondazione Prada.

This is the setting that Threes, the minds behind the experimental eco-extravaganza Terraforma festival, chose to stage their latest site-specific concert at Chiesa Rossa. Following performances by Charlemagne Palestine and William Basinski over the past few years, the church hosted a spatialised interpretation of Tabula Rasa by Arvo Pärt on the Acusmonium AUDIOR, a bespoke spatial sound projection system.

The Acusmonium was originally designed by French composer François Bayle in 1974 as a “speaker orchestra” for the presentation of electroacoustic composition. Threes brought the Acusmonium AUDIOR, a bespoke sound system designed and built in Italy by Eraldo Bocca in 2012 to the permanent installation for a special concert showcasing it’s spatial sound projection capabilities. Check out some photos from the concert below.

Directed by Pietro Coppolecchia
Cinematography by Tommaso Tagliaferri
Produced by Achille Mauri
Soundtrack by Antanas Jasenka – ‘prognostic@act’. 

Watch next: Mentrix and Emile Barret take us on a psychedelic trip through Iran in ‘MENTRIX MIND EXPANDING MAZE’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp