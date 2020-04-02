Video I by I 02.04.20

Mentrix and Emile Barret take us on a psychedelic trip through Iran in ‘MENTRIX MIND EXPANDING MAZE’

A 30-minute, psychedelic odyssey featuring places with spiritual ties to Mentrix’s debut album, My Enemy, My Love.

Iranian composer and multi-instrumentalist Samar Rad, aka Mentrix and transdisciplinary artist Emile Barret take us on a brain-melting exploration of Iranian culture with ‘MENTRIX MIND EXPANDING MAZE’, a new collaborative audiovisual work.

“Emile joined me on a trip to Iran where we travelled to places with links to the record, capturing images to tell this story”, explains Rad of the short film’s conception. “The Tower of Silence in Yazd, Zourkhaneh-e-Jahan-Pahlavan-Takhti (House of Strength, Yazd), the abandoned ancient village of Kharanagh, Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery in Tehran, Ebrat prison-museum (Tehran) and artifacts from the Iran’s National Museum are shown in these visuals designed by Emile, to celebrate memories and past lives.”

These arresting images were intended for upcoming live performances from Mentrix that have sadly been cancelled, though she intends to resume touring next year. It features music taken from her debut album, My Enemy, My Love, and follows incredible videos for singles ‘Walk’ and ‘Nature’. You can check out the tracklist for ‘MENTRIX MIND EXPANDING MAZE’ below.

Emile Barret is a photographer, contemporary artist, filmmaker and a musician – you can check out his musical project, (Music For) Eggplant, here. He has collaborated extensively with Aïsha Devi.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro (from live show at Kantine am Berghain)’       ‘گلهای خندان’
02. ‘Nature’                                                                               ‘طبیعت’
03. ‘Loyalty’                                                                            ‘وفاداری’
04. ‘Dreams’                                                                               ‘رویا’
05. ‘Igneous Sun’                                                               ‘ خورشید آذرین’
06. ‘Longing’                                                                       ‘آرزومندی’

My Enemy, My Love is out tomorrow, April 3, via Mentrix’s own imprint House Of Strength, and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Russian digital art duo 404.zero go dark on AV mini-album Black Sunday

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp