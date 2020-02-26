Mentrix explores the Kavir-e-Lut desert in ‘Nature’ video

Shot in one of the hottest places on earth.

Iranian composer and multi-instrumentalist Samar Rad, aka Mentrix, has shared ‘Nature’, the second single and video from her debut album, My Enemy, My Love.

“It is very important for me to associate my music with the landscape of Iran,” she explains.“I am forever attached to my birth place, and my identity and aspirations are very rooted in Iranian culture. Since the West so often portrays Iran in a questionable way, I feel obliged to share its diverse and positive faces to the world.”

The video for ‘Nature’ was Shot in the Kavir-e-Lut desert in eastern Iran, one of the hottest places on earth. “Dancing for the body is what rain is for the desert,” Mentrix says of the video. “It might survive without it but it longs for it.”

My Enemy, My Love arrives on April 3 via Mentrix’s own imprint, House Of Strength.

