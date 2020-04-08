Filmed in the forests just outside Tokyo that were the inspiration for Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro.

Memotone is the main musical alias of Bristolian composer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Will Yates. A proud member of the Avon Terror Corps, Yates has released projects on labels including Black Acre and Bedouin.

Yates returns to Tokyo’s Diskotopia with a new album, Invisible Cities, which draws inspiration from the Italo Calvino novel of the same name. ‘Where Memory Is Traded’ is an album highlight, accenting ambient synthscapes with neo-classical woodwind flourishes and faded digital skitters.

The accompanying video was filmed in the forests just outside of Tokyo, the same forests that Hayao Miyazaki drew inspiration for the Studio Ghibli classic, My Neighbour Totoro.

Invisible Cities is available to stream and download now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Memotone by buying music from his Bandcamp.

Watch next: Signal Path – Zoë Mc Pherson on mangling sound and multimedia collaboration