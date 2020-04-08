Signal Path is a series that delves into the creative process of artists at the cutting edge of electronic music and sound design.

In this episode, FACT travels to Berlin to meet Zoë Mc Pherson, a producer, sound designer, live performer and DJ whose new album States of Fugue is a thrilling collection of “fucked up rhythms” made from mangled audio and field recordings.

As well as creating music for adventurous dancefloors, Mc Pherson is a multimedia artist interested in bridging the worlds of sound and visual art. In 2018, she released an AV album, String Figures, created with frequent collaborator, visual artist and director Alessandra Leone.

States of Fugue also marks the first release for Mc Pherson and Leone’s new “hybrid label”, SFX, which has bold plans outside of releasing records including an open call for collaboration – a project called Xquisite Force.

Prior to the release of States of Fugue, FACT met up with Mc Pherson to find out how she found her unique sound, the future of audiovisual art, how she works in collaboration with Leone and more.

Credits:

Producer: Scott Wilson

Director, editor and photographer: Pedro Küster

Soundtrack: Zoë Mc Pherson

Zoë Mc Pherson & Alessandra Leone 360° AV live courtesy of Uncloud

Filmed by Dave Mech and Alessandra Leone

Zoe Mc Pherson live video courtesy of Mutabor, Moscow

Filmed by Acoustic Treatment

‘Tenace’ video courtesy of artist

Director: Alessandra Leone

Director of Photography: Julian Moser

Performed by Zoë Mc Pherson

Costume: Raki Fernandez

Make-up: Samantha Pottmaier

Lighting design: Nindya Nareswari and Gaffer Hendrik Kintscher

String Figures videos courtesy of artist

Concept, artistic and music direction: Zoë Mc Pherson

Director and editor: Alessandra Leone

3D animation: Andreas Barden, Andreas Martini, Moritz Reichartz

Production: Silvia Procopio

Director of photography: Julian Moser

Focus Puller: Nils Koppenbrink

Costumes and accessories: Raki Fernandez, Benu Berlin, Siff Pristed

Prop Designer: Terril Scott

MuA: Nóra Belovai

Hairstylist: Krisztiàn Berki

Choreography: Hen

Dancers: Hen, Ichi Go

Colour grading: Lutz Forster

Set photography: Dario Jacopo Laganà

Zoë Mc Pherson’s music can be purchased at Bandcamp.

