A lonely visual for a melancholic synthscape.

In the video for his new track ‘Detroit People Mover’, Squarepusher captures the loneliness of the empty tram of the same name in downtown Detroit. The footage included in the video was captured last month, and is an arresting image of life during a global pandemic.

The melancholy, Vangelis-esque synthscape provides the evocative score for an eerily quiet city, while images of Detroit’s rich history tumble out of a ghostly printer.

Earlier this year Squarepusher released his first album in five years, Be Up A Hello. His follow up EP, Lamental, was released earlier this month, and is available on digital and physical formats now. ‘Detroit People Mover’ features on both releases.

Watch next: How To Make A Track – Phase Fatale