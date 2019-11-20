Squarepusher announces first album in five years, Be Up A Hello

Marking a return to the vintage analogue equipment with which the producer developed his sound in the early ’90s.
Squarepusher is back after a five-year hiatus with a new album on Warp.
Be Up A Hello sees producer Tom Jenkinson abandoning the software he developed over 15 years to make albums like Ufabulum and Damogen Furies, instead returning to the equipment he used to define his sound in the early ’90s, including a collection of analogue synths, vintage effects units and a Commodore Vic20.
Since his 2015 album Damogen Furies, Jenkinson has scored a one hour episode of a show on CBeebies and collaborated with James McVinnie on an album of organ music, All Night Chroma. He also formed the speed jazz band Shobaleader One to reinterpret classic Squarepusher tracks.
Be Up A Hello arrives on January 31 and is available to pre-order now. The first single, ‘Vortrack’ and a ‘Fracture Remix’ is out on December 6. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
A1. ‘Oberlove’
A2. ‘Hitsonu’
A3. ‘Nervelevers’
A4. ‘Speedcrank’
A5. ‘Detroit People Mover’
B1. ‘Vortrack’
B2. ‘Terminal Slam’
B3. ‘Mekrev Bass’
B4. ’80 Ondula’
World tour dates:
Jan 31 – CTM Festival, Berlin – Germany
March 14 – Bangface Weekender, Southport – UK
April 09 – Royale, Boston – USA
April 11 – Brooklyn Steel, NYC – USA
April 14 – SAT, Montreal – USA
April 15 – Danforth, Toronto- USA
April 16 – St. Andrews, Detroit – USA
April 17 – Metro, Chicago – USA
April 19 – Bluebird Theater, Denver – USA
April 22 – Neumos, Seattle – USA
April 23 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland – USA
April 24 – The Midway, SF – USA
April 25 – 1720, LA – USA
May 01 – LEV Festival, Gijon – Spain
May 08 – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels – Belgium
May 09 – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands
May 13 – Brudenell, Leeds – UK
May 14 – Concorde2, Brighton – UK
May 15 – Roundhouse, London – UK
