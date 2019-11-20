News I By I 20.11.19

Squarepusher announces first album in five years, Be Up A Hello

Be Up A Hello

Photo by: Donald Milne

Marking a return to the vintage analogue equipment with which the producer developed his sound in the early ’90s.

Squarepusher is back after a five-year hiatus with a new album on Warp.

Be Up A Hello sees producer Tom Jenkinson abandoning the software he developed over 15 years to make albums like Ufabulum and Damogen Furies, instead returning to the equipment he used to define his sound in the early ’90s, including a collection of analogue synths, vintage effects units and a Commodore Vic20.

Since his 2015 album Damogen Furies, Jenkinson has scored a one hour episode of a show on CBeebies and collaborated with James McVinnie on an album of organ music, All Night Chroma. He also formed the speed jazz band Shobaleader One to reinterpret classic Squarepusher tracks.

Be Up A Hello arrives on January 31 and is available to pre-order now. The first single, ‘Vortrack’ and a ‘Fracture Remix’ is out on December 6. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Oberlove’
A2. ‘Hitsonu’
A3. ‘Nervelevers’
A4. ‘Speedcrank’
A5. ‘Detroit People Mover’
B1. ‘Vortrack’
B2. ‘Terminal Slam’
B3. ‘Mekrev Bass’
B4. ’80 Ondula’

World tour dates:

Jan 31 – CTM Festival, Berlin – Germany
March 14 – Bangface Weekender, Southport – UK
April 09 – Royale, Boston – USA
April 11 – Brooklyn Steel, NYC – USA
April 14 – SAT, Montreal – USA
April 15 – Danforth, Toronto- USA
April 16 – St. Andrews, Detroit – USA
April 17 – Metro, Chicago – USA
April 19 – Bluebird Theater, Denver – USA
April 22 – Neumos, Seattle – USA
April 23 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland – USA
April 24 – The Midway, SF – USA
April 25 – 1720, LA – USA
May 01 – LEV Festival, Gijon – Spain
May 08 – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels – Belgium
May 09 – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands
May 13 – Brudenell, Leeds – UK
May 14 – Concorde2, Brighton – UK
May 15 – Roundhouse, London – UK

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp