Squarepusher announces first album in five years, Be Up A Hello

Squarepusher is back after a five-year hiatus with a new album on Warp.

Be Up A Hello sees producer Tom Jenkinson abandoning the software he developed over 15 years to make albums like Ufabulum and Damogen Furies, instead returning to the equipment he used to define his sound in the early ’90s, including a collection of analogue synths, vintage effects units and a Commodore Vic20.

Since his 2015 album Damogen Furies, Jenkinson has scored a one hour episode of a show on CBeebies and collaborated with James McVinnie on an album of organ music, All Night Chroma. He also formed the speed jazz band Shobaleader One to reinterpret classic Squarepusher tracks.

Be Up A Hello arrives on January 31 and is available to pre-order now. The first single, ‘Vortrack’ and a ‘Fracture Remix’ is out on December 6. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Oberlove’

A2. ‘Hitsonu’

A3. ‘Nervelevers’

A4. ‘Speedcrank’

A5. ‘Detroit People Mover’

B1. ‘Vortrack’

B2. ‘Terminal Slam’

B3. ‘Mekrev Bass’

B4. ’80 Ondula’

World tour dates:

Jan 31 – CTM Festival, Berlin – Germany

March 14 – Bangface Weekender, Southport – UK

April 09 – Royale, Boston – USA

April 11 – Brooklyn Steel, NYC – USA

April 14 – SAT, Montreal – USA

April 15 – Danforth, Toronto- USA

April 16 – St. Andrews, Detroit – USA

April 17 – Metro, Chicago – USA

April 19 – Bluebird Theater, Denver – USA

April 22 – Neumos, Seattle – USA

April 23 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland – USA

April 24 – The Midway, SF – USA

April 25 – 1720, LA – USA

May 01 – LEV Festival, Gijon – Spain

May 08 – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels – Belgium

May 09 – Melkweg, Amsterdam – Netherlands

May 13 – Brudenell, Leeds – UK

May 14 – Concorde2, Brighton – UK

May 15 – Roundhouse, London – UK

