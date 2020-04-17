Atmospheric excursions into modular electronics from the digital art duo.

404.zero, the audiovisual performance project of Russian media artists Kristina Karpysheva and Alexander Letsius, will debut on Bedroom Community with their first album, 404.0.

The first single taken from the album, ‘404.1’, marries stormy visuals with an atmospheric piece of modular synthesis. The video arrives following the duo’s AV mini-album, Black Sunday, which they presented here at FACT.

404.zero have performed at festivals including MUTEK, Japan Media Arts Festival and Recombinant, and have presented their works in LACMA, at the Times Square and in Mexico City, Seoul, Lima, New York and San Francisco.

404.0 arrives on June 5, via Bedroom Community, and is available to pre-order now.

