Ital Tek shares ‘Leaving The Grid’ from new album, Outland

A hallucinatory trip through a luminous cityscape.

Ital Tek has shared the second video from his forthcoming album, Outland.

‘Leaving The Grid’ features a hallucinatory trip through a luminous cityscape. The video, courtesy of Ruben Fro, provides an evocative visual accompaniment to a standout track from the album.

Written during a period of sleep-deprived creativity following the birth of the producer’s first child, Outland develops the textural sound of 2018’s Bodied by adding distorted bass and percussion to recreate the audio hallucinations that result from extreme exhuastion.

Outland arrives on May 1 via Planet Mu and is available to pre-order now. ‘Leaving The Grid’ is out now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Auscultation by buying his music from Bandcamp.

Watch next: NONOTAK Studio transforms the Farol Santander in Porto Alegre, Brazil in ‘GIANTS’