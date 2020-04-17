Influenced by devotional music and theories of music as polyphonic communication.

Danish artist and sound designer Tettix Hexer has joined forces with filmmaker Thomas Seidelin, who animates under the moniker Bullerup Autoservice, for the visual for ‘Venhændelse’, taken from the producer’s debut album, The Great Vague.

Influenced by devotional music and notions of music as a democratising medium for polyphonic communication, The Great Vague is, in the words of Tettix Hexer, both “an ode to all the music that is now extinct” and “an ode to all the music that is yet to be born.”

The Great Vague is out now on Janushoved and The Big Oil Recording Company.

Watch next: Artist DIY – AJA Ireland