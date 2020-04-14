Artist DIY: AJA Ireland

Artist DIY is a series of videos made by artists in collaboration with FACT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACT edits each episode remotely, while the artist shoots at their home or studio with whatever equipment they have available. In this episode, techno and noise artist AJA Ireland gives us a behind the-scenes look at her DIY approach to making music and art.

AJA’s approach, which incorporates a live hardware setup, bespoke costumes made with collaborator LU LA LOOP and colourful set dressing, was honed through her background in graphic design and her role as founder of Queer Noise Club, an experimental performance and club night in Nottingham.

“I really love this DIY aspect to how you can approach creative projects,” she tells FACT. “To me, visual branding is so important, it’s just an extension of the project, so my visuals, my merch, my costumes, the lighting design, there’s a theme with everything – you can totally do it at home.”

For this episode, filmed by Kim Thompson, AJA records an improvised live set for FACT and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her process, from making music to screenwriting designs for record covers.

Support AJA Ireland, Queer Noise Club and the independent LGBTQI+ community by heading to AJA’s Music Glue and Patreon pages. Look out for a new release from AJA arriving on Opal Tapes later this year and buy her 2018 album here.

