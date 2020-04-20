FACT mix 754: BADSISTA

A defiant trip through the São Paulo underground with one of its most vital artists.

A globetrotting DJ, producer, key member of São Paulo’s Tormenta crew and co-founder of feminist DJ collective Bandida, BADSISTA is one of a generation of Brazilian artists organising parties in the face of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from its president.

“If we don’t get together, if we don’t enjoy each other, I don’t know, maybe I would feel lonely and sad,” she told FACT in 2018. “So we have to get together, especially in times like this in Brazil. We don’t have time to get sad. We’re fighting for our lives, for our right to live.”

BADSISTA’s blistering DJ sets, which blend shifting tempos and genres, have made her a firm favourite around the world as well, with appearances at festivals such as Unsound, CTM, Dark Mofo, Nyege Nyege and clubs like De School and Trauma Bar und Kino over the past few years.

BADSISTA’s FACT mix is a defiant trip through global club styles, textures, tempos and a generous helping of her own productions and edits, contrasting the ecstatic musical sounds of the São Paulo underground with Ugandan singeli from Jay Mitta and Sisso and cutting-edge productions from Shanghai’s 33EMYBW along the way.

Find Badsista’s music at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:



33EMYBW – ‘Symmetry’

ASMR Prática de Yin Yoga – ‘Movimentos para indução ao sono’

BADSISTA – ‘Perigosa e Famosa’

BAD DO BAIRRO – ‘Vou Te F****’ (acapella)

Pabllo Vittar – ‘Amor de Que’

Ngalah Oreyo x UMOJA – ‘GALA GALA’ (Siu Mata Edit)

RYKT – ‘Thousands [DJ Tool] Sample’

EVEHIVE – ‘XERECÃO’

Errorsmith feat Jay Mitta – ‘Jam for Sisso’

DJ LC DO TB – ‘MTG Vai Fazer Carão, Vai Passar Nervoso’

DJ Mahesh – ‘Hey Ganpat Baja Kumbali’ (Trance mix)

Encuentros Furtivos – ‘Condenada’ (Tayhana & Lechuga Zafiro)

Lemane – ‘Spiral Star’

Deize Tigrona ft. BADSISTA – ‘Vagabundo’

BADSISTA – ‘Acid Aperto’

BADSISTA – ‘Interlúdio I’

MC 2D – ‘Acompanha o Grave 2.0’ (Acapella)

TBZ – ‘Rude Beat’

Moerbeck – ‘Kid Ghost’

BADSISTA ft. TAYA – ‘Xerecaria’ (BAD CYBER MIX)

House Of Black Lanterns – ‘Out To The Private Number’

BADSISTA – ‘Interlúdio II’ (ft. JLZ, ICE UNDERLORD)

Kelela – ‘Turn to Dust’ (Acapella)

Suzi Analogue ft. Jungle Pussy – ‘2DEEP’

33EMYBW – ‘DRUM3’

The Modern Institute vs Sisso – ‘Biti 5 Sisso’ buildup

The Modern Institute vs Jay Mitta – ‘Rave Remix’

LOTIC – ‘Carried’

STARX – ‘Reality’ (DESTROYED INNA BADSISTA INTERLUDE)

SKIPDIE – ‘Mami Wata’ (DESTROYED BY BADSISTA)

BADSISTA – ‘Espadas’

OXHY – ‘RAFIQ’

