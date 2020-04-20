Lorenzo BITW links up with percussionist Drumcello for ‘Salto’

A zesty collaboration for Ryan Hemsworth’s Secret Songs.

Roman producer Lorenzo BITW has linked up with the exceptionally-named percussionist Drumcello for a new collaborative track.

Pairing sunny synthesis and clipped vocal chops with live bass, percussion and west African balafon, on ‘Salto’ Drumcello picks out a skippy urgency in Lorenzo’s global dance continuum sound. The accompanying visual sees the duo performing live on a hybrid set up of sequencers, analogue and live drums.

‘Salto’ is out now on Secret Songs.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Lorenzo BITW by buying his music from Bandcamp.

