Video I by I 22.04.20

Jackson Veil Panther keeps making the Same Mistakes in eerie video

‘Same Mistakes 2049’ is taken from his first solo release, with all proceeds going to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

Avon Terror Corps affiliate Jackson Veil Panther has released a new solo project, Same Mistakes, accompanied by a frazzled, monochrome visual from Noods Radio and Josh Homer, which sees Panther dressed up as a kind of West Country Slenderman.

“This goes out to all the inner / outer children out there”, he explains. “I would have made these tunes as a puerile 10 year old boy had I had the wherewithal to do so but as it stands I’ve only just gotten round to it.”

Having appeared as part of Bristol mainstays The Naturals on Avon Terror Corps’ compilation Avon Garde and under his solo alias on Bokeh VersionsMutual Aid 2020 compilation, Same Mistakes marks the first solo release from Jackson Veil Panther.

All the proceeds from the project will go towards Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital, which you can donate to directly here.

Same Mistakes is out now.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Avon Terror Corps by buying their music from Bandcamp.

Watch next: Against The Clock – Gooooose

