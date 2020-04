Taken from his excellent 2019 album, BUBBA.

Kaytranada provides the soundtrack for a vicious dance battle with dire consequences in the video for his track ‘Need It’.

Director Andre Bato nods to the Hype Williams’ 1998 classic Belly with the UV-lit visual, as two rival crews face off on the dancefloor.

‘Need It’, featuring Masego, is taken from Kaytranada’s excellent 2019 album, BUBBA.

