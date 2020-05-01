Video I by I 01.05.20

Dark Morph explore the hidden depths of the Pacific Ocean in ‘Dark Wave’

A submerged biomass is scanned through a cathode ray tube.

Dark Morph, the multidisciplinary duo made up of Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and artist Carl Michael von Hausswolff, have teamed up with Edward Quist, aka embryoroom, for a disturbing video to accompany their track ‘Dark Wave’.

“‘Dark Wave’ opens with a submerged biomass as it is scanned through a cathode ray tube”, explains Quist. “Then a human face resembling an ancient bust cries out when it’s infected with tendrils of nuero-webbing. As environmental contamination spreads, an avatar of human fate is caught in an unrelenting loop.”

‘Dark Wave’ is taken from the duo’s second album, Dark Morph II, which was based on hydrophone recordings made in the Pacific Ocean aboard a marine life research vessel, the Dardenella. The first side of the album, ‘Dive-In’ was used as the score for the “drive-in” cinema installation of the same name from Danish art collective SUPERFLEX

Dark Morph II is out now on Pomperipossa Records.

Watch next: FACT Archive – How Container created a pair of human drum machines

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp