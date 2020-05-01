Dark Morph explore the hidden depths of the Pacific Ocean in ‘Dark Wave’

A submerged biomass is scanned through a cathode ray tube.

Dark Morph, the multidisciplinary duo made up of Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and artist Carl Michael von Hausswolff, have teamed up with Edward Quist, aka embryoroom, for a disturbing video to accompany their track ‘Dark Wave’.

“‘Dark Wave’ opens with a submerged biomass as it is scanned through a cathode ray tube”, explains Quist. “Then a human face resembling an ancient bust cries out when it’s infected with tendrils of nuero-webbing. As environmental contamination spreads, an avatar of human fate is caught in an unrelenting loop.”

‘Dark Wave’ is taken from the duo’s second album, Dark Morph II, which was based on hydrophone recordings made in the Pacific Ocean aboard a marine life research vessel, the Dardenella. The first side of the album, ‘Dive-In’ was used as the score for the “drive-in” cinema installation of the same name from Danish art collective SUPERFLEX

Dark Morph II is out now on Pomperipossa Records.

