FACT Archive: How Container created a pair of human drum machines

We pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the FACT vault.

One of the highlights of Unsound’s 2014 festival was noise techno artist Ren Schofield aka Container’s collaboration with with a pair of Norwegian drummers from the worlds of jazz and metal – Kenneth Kapstad and Tomas Järmyr.

Using contact mics, effects and triggers, Schofield transformed them into “human drum machines” – but the process wasn’t quite as simple as it sounds.

Schofield’s latest album, SCRAMBLERS, is out now on ALTER. Unsound last week announced the theme for this year’s festival, Intermission, which sees the event shifting its focus from live performance to livestreams and talks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film by Kachna Baraniewicz

Watch next: FACT Archive: Tricky – I Am Adrian Thaws