FACT Archive: Yaeji – Against The Clock

FACT Archive is a feature where we pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the vault.

With Yaeji’s new mixtape for XL Recordings – WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 – on repeat, we’re revisiting the Korean-American artist’s brilliant Against The Clock episode from 2018.

Filmed at her impeccably colour-coordinated studio in New York, Yaeji used her 10 minutes on the clock to create a smoky club track, with improvised vocals captured on a Zoom recorder.

Watch next: group A & Kat Day present Formwork (live A/V) at MODE