FACT Archive: Pull Up – Grime Through The Eyes of Butterz

FACT Archive is a feature where we pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the vault.

Since its inception in 2010, Elijah and Skilliam’s Butterz label and associated Jamz party has been one of the most important platforms for grime music, turning stars into young producers like Royal-T, Flava D and Swindle while earning the respect of old heads like Skepta, JME and Wiley.

Back in 2015, FACT charted the Butterz story up to that point in Pull Up: Grime Through The Eyes of Butterz, a documentary produced and directed by Wouter Westen that shows a collective of artists on their way to the top.

Earlier this month, Butterz released a limited 16GB archival USB filled with club, radio and studio audio in one package – buy it from Bandcamp.

