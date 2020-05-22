FACT Archive: Conducta – Against The Clock

FACT Archive is a feature where we pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the vault.

Back in 2016, before Conducta kickstarted a new wave of UK garage with his Kiwi Rekords label and essential compilation The Kiwi Manifesto, the producer appeared on Against The Clock and whipped up a scorching UKG track in just 10 minutes.

Kiwi Rekords’ latest compilation, The Kiwi Sound, is out now. You can also catch Conducta’s regular livestreams on Twitch.

