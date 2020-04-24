FACT Archive: Tricky – I Am Adrian Thaws

We pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the FACT vault.

Since making his name in the late ’80s as a member of The Wild Bunch and then Massive Attack, Tricky has become one of British music’s most unconventionally iconic musicians, releasing perhaps trip-hop’s defining document in 1995’s Maxinquaye.

Prior to the release of Tricky’s 2014 album Adrian Thaws, FACT sat down with the Bristol icon for what was then one of his most candid interviews to date, covering everything from his battle with to drugs to his high-profile relationships and feuds.

