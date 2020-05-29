FACT Archive: From Studio to Screen – Becoming a Composer

FACT Archive is a feature where we pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the vault.

Released in 2018, From Studio to Screen is an original mini-documentary produced by FACT in association with the British Council that charts the process a musician goes through to compose for film.

We hear insights from Max Richter, Anna Meredith, Lustmord and Geoff Barrow & Ben Salisbury about their beginnings, their high points and their relationship with the global film industry, taking a look at acclaimed films such as Eighth Grade and Ex Machina.

