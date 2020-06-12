FACT Archive: D∆WN – Access All Areas

FACT Archive is a feature where we pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the vault.

Back in 2016, we were given exclusive access to R&B supernova D∆WN as she prepared for a sweat-soaked show at London’s XOYO.

Packing her unique stage set-up and energetic crew of dancers and musicians into the intimate venue, we followed the singer from set-up to rehearsal to the dressing room to the stage for a peek at the dedication that goes into a D∆WN show.

