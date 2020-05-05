Klein pays a haunting tribute to Mark Duggan with ‘mark’

A powerful monument to remembrance and reflection.
Klein virtually explores London’s quiet streets in the haunting video accompaniment to her track ‘mark’, a beautiful and melancholy standout from her third album, Frozen.
Weaving audio collage and plaintive guitar around a stark 10-minute silence, Klein constructs a powerful monument to remembrance and reflection, a tribute to Mark Duggan, who in August 2011 was shot dead by London’s Metropolitan Police.
You can stream and download Frozen now.
