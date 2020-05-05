Artist DIY: Iggor Cavalera

Artist DIY is a series of videos made by artists in collaboration with FACT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACT edits each episode remotely, while the artist shoots at their home or studio with whatever equipment they have available. In this episode, drummer, producer and DJ Iggor Cavalera records an improvised modular synth performance from home and shares the story behind his custom setup.

Cavalera is best known as a founding member and drummer of the legendary Brazilian metal band Sepultura, but in recent years he’s been a producer and DJ under the alias Mixhell, formed a new band with his brother Max, Cavalera Conspiracy, and played drums in the most recent iteration of Soulwax.

In his downtime though, he likes to spend time in what he calls his “secret laboratory”, composing on the modular synth he’s built up over the past few years. It started with a single module, Chris Carter of Throbbing Gristle’s Gristleizer, which was a gift from his wife Laima (who filmed this episode and appeared in the first episode of this series) and is now a full instrument that he plays alongside a drum machine and DJ gear.

“I come home from all the touring playing drums, I listen to some records and then I make some music on this, he says. “It’s kind of like my sacred place at home.”

Watch next: Artist DIY: Lea Bertucci